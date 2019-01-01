James David Sheffield, 59, a lifetime resident of Fernandina Beach, was called home to be with God on December 19, 2018 at 2:38 p.m. He passed peacefully surrounded by those he loved the most while joining those he loved and had lost.

Sheffield was a man who loved God with all his heart and his girls, whose blood bled orange and blue for the love of his Gators. He loved the game of softball and was one heck of a player. Through the game, he formed bonds with many people that filled his heart throughout life. One must cling to the thought that God must have needed a left fielder for Heaven’s softball team, so he called the best the world had to give him, and James David Sheffield was who God called to His team, so he is doing what he loved to do with those who met him in the dugout while always in the hearts of those he left behind in this world.

Survived by his whole heart, his daughters, Brandi Michelle Brockman (Todd) and Tiffany Nicole Sheffield; his grandchildren, Troy Stone Brockman, Chase Tyler Brockman, Caden Ross Brockman, Kyle Jacob Lewis, Macie Nicole Kolb and Amiya Lynn Kolb; his sister, Shirley Goodbread; brother, James Hyers; and many nieces and nephews, his best friend until the end, Robin Hodges Aplin, and so many other great friends who his heart has touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2018 at the American Legion at 626 S. Third St. in Fernandina Beach.

Eternity Funeral Home – Nassau