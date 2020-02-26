Body

Funeral services for James Alex Davis, 77, who passed away February 10, 2020, were held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Pastor Perry Fruscella officiating.

Mr. Davis was born in Jacksonville, Fla. and was a resident of Fernandina Beach, Fla. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Lufkin, Texas and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a truck driver by trade.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Davis.

Survivors include his daughter, Julie Ann Goar (Michael); son, Eric B. Davis; two sisters, Brenda Vipper (Richard) and Florence Summey (Raymond); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home