Herbert Kuhn

Herbert “Skip” Kuhn, 87, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at his residence.

Skip was born May 17, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Mr. Herbert Albright and Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth (Shelby) Kuhn.

Skip attended Miami of Ohio University and upon graduation in 1953 served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was married to Barbara Ann Casey on July 4, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio. After transferring to multiple states with his family, he retired to Fernandina Beach in 1997.

He retired from Oneida, Ltd. after 30 years of service to the company. Skip was a member of the American Legion Post 54 and the Marine Corps League, as well as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed numerous outdoor activities with his family. He loved dancing and socializing with their many friends.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Barbara Kuhn, and a grandson.

He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Dana Kuhn, Pamela Crowley (Marc), and Stacey Gilley; a grandchild, Casey; and a host of extended family and friends.

A joint celebration of life service for Skip and Barbara will be held at a later date.

Neptune Society