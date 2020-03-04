Body

Mrs. Helen Dean Bennett Paasche, 86, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Community Hospice at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Fernandina Beach, she was a daughter of the late Luther William Bennett Sr. and Anna Josephine Church Bennett. She graduated from Fernandina Beach High School in 1952 and shortly thereafter married Alfred G. Paasche. Their marriage would last for the next 53 years until his passing.

Mrs. Paasche had a long career as a registered nurse. She eventually earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Florida and served for many years as a professor at Florida Community College in Jacksonville, where she taught the surgical technician program.

Along with being an amazing nurse and teacher, she was also a wonderful and loving wife and mother.

She enjoyed spending time with her family at their lake house, baking special treats and being outdoors working in the yard. She and her late husband, Al, enjoyed decades of family trips to Florida Gator football games that was a tradition even with their grandchildren.

Mrs. Paasche was predeceased by her husband, Al, in 2009; and her brothers and sisters, “Tug” Bennett, Louis Bennett Sr., Katherine Hickey, Louise Shealy, and Hubert Bennett.

She leaves behind her three children, Alfred George Paasche Jr. of Jacksonville, Denise Clements of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Alan Dean (Cheryl) Paasche of Fernandina Beach; her sisters, Grace Peters of Fernandina Beach and Jean Hickey of Jesup, Ga.; her brother, Cecil Bennett of Fernandina Beach; and four grandchildren, Stephanie Green, Ryan Burns, Nick Paasche, and Dillon Paasche, as well as two great-grandchildren, Parker and Riley Green.

A memorial service for Mrs. Paasche will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Bosque Bello Cemetery.

