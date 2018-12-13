Harold Johan Berentsen, 77, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

He was born June 10, 1941 in Geneva, Ill. to the late Harold and Alice Margaret Berentsen.

Mr. Berensten graduated from St. Charles High School in Illinois and then attended Southern Illinois University before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a navigator during the Vietnam War. He received many awards, some of which include Air Force Commendation Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

He retired as a captain from the Air Force after serving honorably for 15 years. After returning to civilian life, he was employed by Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia as the director of Disaster Preparedness.

Mr. Berentsen and his wife, Mary Beth, moved to Fernandina Beach in 1988.

He loved his wife, his family, his dog children and animals of all sorts.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Beth Berentsen of Fernandina Beach; his sons, Andy Berentsen of Tallahassee, Fla. and Rick Rains of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Joan Crudington of Newport Beach, Calif.; granddaughter, Anika of Tallahassee; niece, Kimmy; and nephew, Russell.

Donations may be made in his name to Nassau Humane Society, 639 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

