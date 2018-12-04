Grover C. Cheshire Jr., 80, of Satsuma, Fla., passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in St. Augustine, Fla.

Grover was born in Pleasant Hill, La., to the late Grover and Lurlene Cheshire. He loved to work, dance, fish and hunt. He was great with children and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Cheshire.

He is survived by his longtime friend and loving companion, Joyce Dean of Satsuma; son, Cleve Cheshire (Janet) of Hilliard, Fla.; brothers, Roland of Las Vegas, Nev., Gene (Georgia) Callahan, Fla., Ivey (Holly) of Metter, Ga.; sisters, Cynthia (Piper) of Callahan and Loretta Gilbert of Callahan; four grandchildren, Cleve IV (Lauren) of St. Johns, Fla., Dustin (Kristin) of Hilliard, Caitlyn Cheshire of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Chelsea (Matthew) of San Antonio, Texas, Brandon and Brent Richards and their mother, Kim, of San Mateo, Fla.; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Callahan Funeral Home, located at 617365 N. Brandies Ave. in Callahan. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m.

Callahan Funeral Home