A Homegoing service for Mrs. Gloria Williams will held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, located at 5253 Moncrief Road in Jacksonville, Fla. with Rev. Canon Eddie E. Jones Jr as Celebrant.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Soutel Chapel.

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services