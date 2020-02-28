George Lee

Body

Mr. George (Dan) Lee, 80, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at his home.

Born in Fernandina Beach, Fla., he was one of five children born to the late Grover and Maxine Lee. Dan graduated from Yulee High School and then joined the United States Air Force. On February 25, 1960, he married Barbara (Bobbie) Travers from Horseheads, N.Y. During his time in the Air Force, the family moved to numerous places, which included Turkey, the Philippines, and several locations within the United States. Once he retired from the Air Force, Dan and his family returned to Fernandina Beach, where he started his second career with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Dan later transferred to the Jacksonville Port Authority, where he retired from law enforcement. In 1995, his wife, Bobbie, passed away. Dan later married Sybil Vonnoh of Yulee in March 2000. Throughout his life, Dan loved horses and managed to always have at least one in most places that he lived. Once he retired, he started competing with his horses in reining competitions.

Dan was a longtime member of Yulee Baptist Church, where he was a deacon emeritus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bobbie; his second wife, Sybil; his brothers, Vernon and Billy Joe; and his sister, Shirley.

Dan leaves behind his brother, James (Buck) Lee (Carlita); and his children, Gail Green (Harry) of Yulee, Michelle Springer (John) of Yulee, Alicia Lee of Roswell, Ga., and William Lee, as well as 14 grandchildren, Luke Thomas, Amanda Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Amanda Springer, Cameron Springer, Kathryn Springer, Brandon Arnold, Stacy Arnold, Harry Green III, Cierra Crews, Amy Staudenmaier, Beth Lee, Tia Lee, and Dallas Lee. He also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren; two nephews, Cameron and Hank Lee, to whom he was very close; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Oxley Heard. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Yulee Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Sides officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Hughes Cemetery.

