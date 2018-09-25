Faye June Nash, 83, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

She was born May 2, 1935 in Hazelhurst, Ga. to the late John Drury Pipkin and Ruby Lee Googe. Her family moved to Fernandina Beach when she was a child and she graduated from Fernandina Beach High School.

Mrs. Nash retired from Container Corporation after many years of employment. She was a loving mother and was a member of the North 14th Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Cynthia Faye Davis.

She leaves behind her sons, Thomas D. Nolan of Jacksonville, Fla., and Robert W. Nolan of Fernandina Beach; her brother, Dan Pipkin of Zachary, La.; grandchildren, Amanda Nolan, Angela Nolan and April Nolan; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kyle Nolan and Madison, Charlotte and Alexander Redmond.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Oxley-Heard. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

