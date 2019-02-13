Mrs. Fawn Pharris Coleman, 87, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born September 19, 1931 in Pulaski, Tenn. to the late Dr. Crit Pharris, M.D., and Eunice (Grace) Pharris.

While Fawn was a young girl, her father, a medical doctor and one of the nation’s pioneers in industrial hygiene, relocated the family to Connecticut, where both her Father and Mother worked at the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Company. Fawn graduated from Glastonbury High School as a member of the National Honor Society and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English in 1954 from the University of Connecticut, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. At UCONN, she met her future husband of 64 years, U.S. Army Lt. Col. (ret.) Richard D. Coleman Sr. Together, they lived in a dozen locations such as Germany, New Orleans, La., Glastonbury, Conn., Sacramento, Calif., Baltimore, Md., and Jacksonville, Fla. due to his career in the U.S. Army and Aetna Life and Casualty, where he served as an assistant vice president. Together, they successfully raised three very grateful children.

Fawn was a gifted woman of many talents who distinguished herself as an elementary school teacher, librarian, newspaper editor, and realtor. She loved horses and nurtured her two daughters’ passion for riding throughout a decade of competition in Connecticut. Fawn’s greatest passion, however, was genealogy. An avid genealogist for more than 25 years, Fawn traced her family roots in America to the early 1640s and discovered how at least one ancestor served in the American militia in every armed conflict since the Revolutionary War. In her spare time, Fawn thoroughly enjoyed reading books; she particularly enjoyed studying history and politics.

Fawn left an indelible impression upon many lives and will be deeply missed by her husband, U.S. Army Lt. Col. (ret.) Richard Daly Coleman Sr. of Fernandina Beach; her children, U.S. Marine Corps Col. (ret.) Richard D. Coleman Jr. of Carlsbad, Calif., Christine Coleman Kilgus and her husband, Richard, of Barrington, R.I., and Kathleen Coleman Kriete and her husband, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Kriete, of Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska; her beloved grandchildren, Brittani Coleman, Trey Coleman, Kyle Coleman, Coleman Richard Kilgus, David Matthew Kriete Jr., and Michael Kriete; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Coleman-Job and Rueben Coleman Angulo.

Services will be at 11 a.m. February 15, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalition of the Homeless, P.O. Box 16123, Fernandina Beach, FL 32035.

