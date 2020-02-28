Body

Edward Thomas Coop, 62, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born December 29, 1957 at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo. to Edward Melvin and Rosemary Cecile Coop, Ed served in the U.S. Army for several years after high school. After Ed was honorably discharged, his journey led him to meet his wife of nearly 40 years. Ed, or Eddie as most family and friends knew him, was a longtime resident of Fernandina Beach, Fla., where he owned his own business for many years in building maintenance services and was affectionately known as the dryer vent cleaning man.

Ed was a passionate and dedicated resident serving as a volunteer to the Nassauville Volunteer Fire Department, Fernandina Beach Police Department, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. He exuded compassion for all others and especially those most in need. He was an avid civic member and volunteer with many organizations including Barnabas Center and Optimist Club and shared a love for the Special Olympics with his wife, daughters, and parents. He was raised to always serve others.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Edward Coop (Melanie Biddle Coop of Florence, Texas).

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie E. Brown Coop of Fernandina Beach; daughters, Jessica E. Coop of Fernandina Beach and Julianna C. (William W.) Barcus of Yulee, Fla.; parents Edward M. and Rosemary C. Coop of Fernandina Beach; his brothers and sisters, Debra C. (Richard) Houck of Nahunta, Ga., Robert C. (Stephanie) Coop of Valdosta, Ga., and Catherine S. Coop of Kingsland, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Brenda C. (George H.) Rowland of Fernandina Beach and Sharon Holloway of Fernandina Beach; and brother-in-law, James L. (Connie) Brown Jr. of Fernandina Beach, along with beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, and, of course, KoKo and Samson, their devoted dachshund fur babies.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach. The family welcomes all in the main auditorium for a general reception and will continue to commemorate his life afterward in the gymnasium for a meal. At this time, any family and friends that would like to share stories are invited to do so. If attending the meal, please feel free to bring your favorite covered dish.

Military honors will be privately held on a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to K9s for Warriors at k9sforwarriors.org.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau