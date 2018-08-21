Dr. Lazaro T. Moran died peacefully August 16, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla., surrounded by his family. He was 85 years of age.

Dr. Moran received his medical degree from the University of Havana, and after moving to the U.S., he practiced as an orthopedic physician in Miami until he retired in 2002.

He is predeceased by his wife, Gonzala Moran. He is survived by his sisters, Olga (Alberto) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Nelly (Diego) of New Jersey; his brother, Tomas (Meri) of Miami, Fla.; his daughter, Ivonne Moran Burrell (Richard) of Fernandina Beach; his son, Alain Moran (Rebheka) of Theresa, N.Y.; grandchildren, Heather Burrell of Portland, Ore., Bianca Burrell of Orlando, Fla., Krystal Gomez of Miami, and Ian Moran and Meghan Moran, both of Theresa; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass in Miami will be announced in the coming days.

