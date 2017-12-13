Dorothy Ethier, 96, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

The proud daughter of two Saskatchewan pioneer families, Dorothy Helen Elizabeth Donnelly grew up on the family farm in Indian Head, Saskatchewan with her father Randle and brothers Ed, Ernie, and Albert. Her mother Bessie died in 1921. During her early school years, she lived in Batemen, Saskatchewan with her aunt and uncle, Mary and Reg Dayman, and their daughter, Eleanor, who was like a sister to her. She returned to Indian Head for high school and later attended Riverbend Preparatory in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

While visiting her uncle, Murray Brooks, in Quebec, she met Roland Ethier. After she returned home, he traveled west to see her. They were married in Regina, Saskatchewan and moved to Quebec to begin their life together and raise a family. Later, after their children were grown, the couple moved to the U.S., first to North Carolina and then, while in their 80s, to Yulee.

Affectionately known as Grammie, she was an avid letter writer and enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends and family members on both sides of the border. She would knit and crochet many clothes and blankets for her children and grandchildren and as gifts. Western novels and TV shows were some of her favorite things. She loved to give treats to her grand-kitties and watch the birds raise their babies in the bird houses Roland made for her. Grammie always was known for her sweet smile.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Roland. She is also survived by her four children, Valerie Cameron of Ontario, John Ethier of North Carolina, Bill Ethier (Sandy) of Yulee, and Michele Watson (Doug) of Ontario; her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Redmile, Danny Redmile (Sue), Stephen Redmile (Karen), Alexander Watson and Cameron Watson, all of Ontario, Victoria Merideth (Brad), of Tennessee, Jennifer Reinerth (Rick) of North Carolina, and Katie McCarthy (Evan) of Yulee; and seven great-grandchildren, William Redmile, Naomie Redmile, Nathan Redmile, Caleb Merideth, Cooper Reinerth, Grady McCarthy and Ella McCarthy.

A private memorial service is planned.

To sign Mrs. Ethier’s online register book, please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery