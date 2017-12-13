On January 30, 1938, the Lord blessed the late Willie Blue and Lucinda Blue of Nassauville, Fla. with a baby girl; she was named Dora Blue. Early Saturday morning, December 2, 2017, the Lord called her to her eternal home.

Dora was educated in the public schools of Nassau County. She graduated with the Class of 1958. After graduating, she moved to New York, where she resided for most of her life.

Family and friends left to cherish her beautiful memories include a brother, James Blue; a sister, Elaine Blue; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends, including with eternal thanks Rodney Blue.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Prince Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 95189 Hendricks Road in Fernandina Beach (Nassauville), Fla. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017 in the chapel of the Huff & Battise Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of the service Saturday at the church. Interment immediately following the service will be in the O’Neil Cemetery.

