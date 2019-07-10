Donald Everett McCready Jr., 76, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away June 21, 2019 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Mr. McCready was born January 9, 1943, in Bangor, Maine to Donald and Elaine Edgecomb McCready. He graduated high school at Fryeburg Academy in Maine and joined the United States Navy, retiring as master chief after 24 years of dedicated service.

Mr. McCready is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ethel Crews McCready; sons, Chris McCready of Fernandina Beach and Jason Alexander McCready (Leane) of Lynchburg, Va.; a brother, Steve McCready of Bangor, Maine; and sisters, Sally Jacobs (Jake) of Dresden, Maine and Polly Ann McCready of Aroostook County, Maine; two grandchildren, Rory Alexander McCready and Molly Quilan McCready; and his beloved faithful companion, Bagel.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Union Baptist Church in Jesup, Ga. with Rev. Keith Brown officiating. Interment followed in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held one hour prior to service time in the church.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory