Donald Ellis Vaughn Jr.

Donald (Don) Ellis Vaughn Jr. died peacefully February 9, 2019 at his home in Fernandina Beach, Fla. at the age of 72. He valiantly battled gastrointestinal illnesses over many years and ultimately succumbed to the toil.

Don was born on January 29, 1947 in Akron, Ohio. The family moved to Tennessee in 1962, the state he called home. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1965 and attended UT Martin in Pulaski, Tenn. His daughter Nicole was born in Nashville, Tenn. in 1976 and was the apple of his eye.

Don built a career at RockTenn Company, starting in a maintenance role and eventually moving to Dallas, Texas as the general manager of the box manufacturing plant at Waxahachie, Texas. After leaving Texas and moving to Amelia Island, Fla., Don retired in 2012. In retirement he enjoyed “porch-sitting” with his wife, grilling on his Big Green Egg, frequent chats with his daughter, following his grandchildren on Facebook, helping his stepchildren with their businesses, making jewelry, woodworking, and entertaining his dog and constant companion, Delila. In the final years of her life, Don called his mother once, sometimes twice daily. He was a devoted family man until his final days.

Don was a faithful man of God and contributed to many charitable causes. He lived a full and generous life, always offering patience and kind words of encouragement to his family, friends, and neighbors. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberta and Donald E. Vaughn Sr. of Estill Springs, Tenn.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia M. Vaughn of Fernandina Beach; his daughter, Nicole Vaughn, and granddaughters, Jessica Bond and Alexis Bond, all of Decatur, Ala.; stepchildren, Dawn Landau of Atlanta, Ga., Kevin Burt of Nashville, Tenn., and Johnnie Christian of Decatur, Ala.; step-grandsons, Robert Landau of Atlanta and Michael Christian of Florence, Ala.; and siblings, James Vaughn of Savannah, Ga., Greg Vaughn of Decherd, Tenn., and Deborah Vaughn of Nashville, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life is planned in his beloved state of Tennessee in April.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

