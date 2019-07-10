Dolores May Hartshorn

Dolores "Dee" May Hartshorn, a cancer survivor, passed away peacefully July 4,2019 at her home in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Dee was born April 10, 1933 in Chicago, Ill. Dee and her husband were married for 66 years.

Dee was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in North Augusta, S.C. from 1957 to 1993 and St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Fernandina Beach from 1993 to present. In North Augusta, she was active in the church youth program. Other activities included bowling; she was WIBC Georgia State champion in 1971. She was also instrumental in bringing the Republican Party to North Augusta.

Dee loved life and always found time to lend a helping hand. She loved to garden and had a trowel at the ready for any occasion. She loved to travel with family and friends, making many trips to Europe, Canada, and Alaska. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward William Jansen and her mother Ester (Demick) Jansen. Dee was the last survivor of 14 siblings in this family.

Dee is survived by her husband, William Rodney Hartshorn; daughter Debra Lee Hartshorn of North Augusta, S.C.; sons, William Steven Hartshorn of Winter Springs, Fla. and Charles Raymond Hartshorn of Rosenberg, Texas; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Her ashes will be interred at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fernandina Beach.

Memorials in her name may be made to the First Coast Cancer Foundation at 10881 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, FL 32223.

