The funeral service for Dennis Leonorris Mitchell will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Elm Street Church of God, 502 S. 11th St., Fernandina Beach. The visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Chester Church of God, 96984 Blackrock Road, Yulee. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Funerals by T. S. Warden