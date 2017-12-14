Brother Dennis Kirtsey, 53, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Community Hospice.

He was born May 14, 1964 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. to Mr. Andrew Kirtsey Sr. and Katherine Kirtsey. Dennis attended Fernandina Beach schools and graduated with the Class of 1983. His favorite colors were orange and blue. Dennis worked at a young age at The Marina Restaurant for many years. He also worked at the Amelia Island Plantation for 10 years. He was an active and faithful member at Kingdom Ministries C.O.G.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 in New Jerusalem Holiness Church, located at 816 S. 10th St. in Fernandina Beach. A viewing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017 at his church. Interment will be in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

McKinney Family Funeral Home