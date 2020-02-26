Death Notices February 26, 2020

Body

Mrs. Shirlyon “Shirley” Garrison, 83, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.

Gordon D. Gross, 75, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away February 17, 2020. Graveside funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Those attending should arrive at 1:30 p.m. and assemble in lane 1. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Green Pine Funeral Home.

Melody Stewart Roberts, 42, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Macedonia A.M.E. Church in Fernandina Beach. Her family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Thomas D. Sealock, 70, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.

