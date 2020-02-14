Death Notices February 14, 2020

Subhead

Judy Mae DePugh, 83, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Elbert Montague Lake, 88, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

John David (Jack) Morley, 66, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away January 9, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. (please arrive at 9:30 a.m.) February 19, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, with full military honors.

Richard Ollen Valentine, 83, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

LiLiana M. Walker, 62, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

