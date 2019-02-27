Death Notices 2/27/19

William A. “Wild Bill” Cantwell, 65, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.

Mary M. Freeman, 90, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Glenda Gaines, 72, of Yulee, Fla., passed away February 25, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Yulee Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Green Pine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service Saturday.

Rosan Habegger, 89, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Joseph Alva Pascarella, 92, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Martin A. Rourk, 80, passed away February 22, 2019. A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Rev. Alan White officiating.

Teresa Eleanor Wickham, 66, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Details of a reception to follow are to be decided.

