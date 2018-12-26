Death Notices 12.26.2018

DEATH NOTICES

Michael Barry, 61, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Brinda B. Freeman, 65, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Irma Lehmann, 90, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

John E. Shinn, 86, passed away December 22, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 in the Stephens Chapel at Green Pine Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Pine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery