Death Notices 12.15.2017

Wallace D. Clifton, 78, of Yulee, Fla., passed away December 7, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Arrangements are incomplete.

Ruth Nevenzel Neely, 93, of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga., passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Decatur, Ga. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

