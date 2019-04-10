Death Notices 04.10.2019

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 12:01am
Bruce Buchanan, 78, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

 

Francis Dominic Hairston, 55, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

 

Doyle M. Houghton, 78, passed away April 9, 2019.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery

 

Donald F. Watson, 90, of Yulee, Fla., passed away April 8, 2019.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery

