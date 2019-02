Death Notices 02/06/2019

DEATH NOTICES

Douglas Dales Jr., 85, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

William H. Frazier passed away February 4, 2019 at his Yulee, Fla. residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery

Edith Guenther, 82, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Judith Lane, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Dena Short, 103, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors