Cynthia Ann Moore

Born in Teaneck, N.J., Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Moore, 62, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, January 29, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Cindy was a daughter of the late Francis Eugene Gray and Jean Waldrop Gray. Her family moved to Florida when she was six. Living for a short time in Fort Lauderdale, they moved to the Satsuma area, where she grew up and attended Crescent City Junior-Senior High School.

Cindy was a brave, strong, beautiful woman from the inside out. She was deeply devoted and dedicated to her husband, Edward “Ed” Moore. She was fierce in her beliefs with a heart of gold. Kind, caring, and compassionate toward those around her, coworkers say she was “awesome to work with” and friends have said “she’ll give you the shirt off her back.” Her endearing smile and twinkling eyes would draw you in and always lift your spirits.

Without a doubt, Cindy was a hard worker. Earlier in her life, she began working at the Great Gorge Playboy Club Hotel in McAfee, N.J., where she was a “Bunny.” For more than 20 years, she lived on Hecksher Drive in Jacksonville, where she owned and operated the Alimacani Fish Camp and Campground. She also operated the hot dog stand at the Mayport Ferry for many years and catered to the Atlantic Marine Shipyard and BAE “family.” Following that, she worked for Circle K, Flash Foods, and most recently Publix on Amelia Island.

Cindy and Ed were married July 4, 2011 on Fort George Island, Fla., and in September 2016, she and Ed moved to Fernandina Beach to create their own “oasis.”

She enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, entertaining, casino gambling, and traveling. She and Ed traveled across the country last year on an adventure during which they saw many national parks, visited family, and explored the great outdoors. She and Ed were planning a cruise for this coming Christmas. Cindy also loved having a good time with family and friends at their home. Annually, she and Ed would host a family reunion celebrating their marriage on July 4. Singing karaoke was always a highlight of the event for Cindy – especially with all of her sisters and those treasured duets with Ed. Of late, her favorite place to “hang out” was Starbucks, any time day or night and faithfully during her breaks at Publix. She met and made many friends while there and never had to repeat her order because the staff knew what she wanted by heart.

She leaves behind her husband, Edward R. Moore of Fernandina Beach; her children, Wayne Carlisle of Kalispell, Mont. and Nicole McGillen of Jacksonville; her mother, Jean Gray of Springhill, Fla.; her sisters, Barbara Mosher of Springhill, Debbie Gray of Satsuma, Fla., and Linda Arndt of Turtletown, Tenn.; her brothers, Gary Gray of Crescent City, Fla. and Glen Gray of Durham, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Kaydence, and Landon, as well as many extended family members and friends.

She will be missed greatly and remembered fondly for her warmth and contagious laughter.

A special time of gathering with family and friends to eat, drink, sing, and share will be held at a future date. There will be no local services. Her family will gather at a later time, and she will be laid to rest next to her father in Crescent City.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors