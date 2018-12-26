Mr. Charlie Shelton, 85, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in 1933 in Roanoke, Va., he was a child of the Great Depression. His parents, Haymond and Maude Shelton, raised him and his siblings in Roanoke. After high school, he joined the U.S Army and served as a paratrooper. Finishing his military service, Charlie graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Thereafter, Charlie went to work with Dominion Energy. He would spend the next 38 years with them. He worked in Richmond, Va. for many years. Later he would move to Argentina, where he was general manager of Dominion’s operations there. He always felt his time there was particularly successful due, in part, to the rapport with his Argentine co-workers. After several years in Argentina, Charlie returned to the states and finished his career with Dominion in Springfield, Ill.

Over the years, Charlie always stayed busy with various projects and activities. His qualities as a smart and analytical hard worker served him well. Whether it was restoring old homes, hand carving ducks, preparing fabulous meals or sailing, he was always “all in” with everything. On Amelia Island, he served as president of the Carlton Dunes Owners’ Association and volunteered at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

He adored his family. Whether with his wife, Evelyn, or his children or grandchildren, his happy and content nature shown through to them. They will always remember his advice when pondering certain situations: “It is what it is.” Through the years, Charlie was always supportive and generous to his family in so many ways.

Charlie leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Romero Shelton of Amelia Island; his children, Linda Shelton Collier and her husband, Richard, of Atlanta, Ga., and Charles E Shelton Jr. of Chatsworth, Calif.; his siblings, Nancy Atkinson of Roanoke and George Shelton and his wife, Sharon, of Tuscaloosa, Alas.; his grandchildren, Win Collier of Atlanta, Ga., Shelton Collier of Hurlburt Field, Fla. and Ella Collier of Los Angeles, Calif.

Charlie will be remembered in a service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Amelia Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles Shelton’s name for melanoma research at the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors