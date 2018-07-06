Calvin Wayne Atwood

Friends and family sadly say goodbye to a most extraordinary man, Calvin “Cal” Wayne Atwood, 94, who passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Born in Bellows Falls, Vt. in 1924, he was the son of the late Urban Harold and Viola White Atwood. Cal served in the Marine Corps as a parachutist-machine gunner in World War II and was wounded in combat on Iwo Jima Island. Returning from the war, he completed high school and earned degrees from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc. and Columbia University in New York City, where he was honored as a Baker Scholar.

Cal taught and worked in school administration at Sidwell Friends School, Washington, D.C., at Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey, at the Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Mo., at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

Cal’s passions included his wife, Carol Ann, his children, golf, and his poetry. Both he and Carol Ann served as president of Amelia Island Museum of History Board of Trustees. Cal was able to combine his passion for golf with fundraising activities. He helped create and promote two annual golf tournaments. The Museum of History and the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots golf tournaments are now major fundraising events for their respective organizations. Cal was honored when they named the Toys for Tots tournament for him. He was recognized by Hands On Jacksonville, an organization that recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Jacksonville area, with the Heart of Gold Award. His award, Service In Uniform, was for his many community volunteer activities. Cal participated in the Amelia Island Museum of History’s Veterans History Project, which is authorized by the United States Congress. His personal story of his war experiences landing on the beaches of Iwo Jima is available at the Amelia Island Museum of History.

He authored two books of poetry, A Squadron of Roses and The Isle of You. His poems have appeared in publications including Leatherneck Magazine, The New York Times, Paris Review, International Poetry Review, Southern Poetry Review and the News-Leader. He served as president of the North Carolina Poetry Society and the Georgia State Poetry Society. Cal also was honored with the distinction of being poet-in-residence for the North Carolina Arts Council. A fellowship at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School is named in his honor.

Cal was predeceased by his parents and his son, Wayne Atwood.

In addition to his wife Carol Ann, he is survived by his children, Todd and his wife, Carol, Nathan and his wife, Helen, Laura Fox and her husband, Robert, and Bill Horton; his sister, Faith Sagi; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. A time to celebrate Cal’s life will follow at Bar Zin, located at 4924 First Coast Highway, Amelia Island, Fla.

Those desiring may make donations in his memory to Amelia Island Museum of History at ameliamuseum.org and 233 S. Third St., Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034.

Please share your memories and condolences ay www.oxleyheard.com.

