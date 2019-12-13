Brenda Vicki Coggins, 68, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

She was born in Waycross, Ga. to Beatrice Sarah Hodge and the late Parnell Joseph Morgan. She grew up in Fernandina Beach and graduated from Fernandina Beach High School.

Vicki, as she was known by all her family and friends, worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years at Osprey Village. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with family and friends. Her kind and generous nature was evident in her love for animals and helping those in need.

She was preceded in death by her father, Parnell J. Morgan; her former husband, Mark Jerome Coggins; her stepbrother, Frank Mizell; and stepson, Joshua Coggins.

She leaves behind her son, Mikivin “Shev” Ashmore and his wife, Wendee, of Yulee, Fla.; mother, Beatrice S. Milner and her husband, Charles, of Fernandina Beach; brother, Larry Parnell Morgan and his wife, Holly, of Valrico, Fla.; stepbrothers and sisters, Joe Mizell, Wanda Mizell, and Florence Mizell; stepdaughter, Ashley Nicole Coggins; grandchildren, Lockland Ashmore, Jaden Dove, Cameron Dove, and Riley Coggins; and niece and nephew, Allyce Morgan and Travis Morgan. She also leaves behind her former husband, Robert Nim Ashmore.

Services to remember and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors with Pastor Rob Goyette of Living Waters World Outreach officiating.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.

