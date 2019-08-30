Blanche McHugh Collins, lovingly known as B.C., passed away August 20, 2019 after a week of farewells from her loving husband, children, and grandchildren.

B.C. was born in Zachary, La. and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge, La. She attended St. Mary’s College of Notre Dame and graduated from Louisiana State University. Geaux Tigers! It was at Notre Dame where she met her beloved husband, Robert W. Collins, affectionately known as Rip.

B.C. and Rip were wed September 1, 1946 and looked forward to celebrating their 73rd anniversary later this year. They treasured the many friends they had made throughout the years playing golf, tennis, and bridge in LaGrange, Ill. and Amelia Island, Fla. She was an active volunteer for Infant Welfare and St. Vincent de Paul. B.C. will always be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and southern hospitality.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche Capdevielle and Jesse McHugh; brother, Weldon McHugh; and niece, Sallie McHugh Lee.

In addition to her devoted husband, Rip, B.C. is survived by her beloved children, William (Patricia) Collins, Ann Collins, Kim Collins, and Alisa (Jeff) Anderson. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Mary Beth (Wes) Matheney, Jackie Collins, Lisa (Greg) Kruse, Steve Collins, and Meredith, Ben, and Mac Anderson, as well as her three great-grandsons, Rip, Jack, and Warren.

Services were held Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Cletus Church in La Grange, Ill. and were followed by interment in Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Good Shepherd Manor Foundation at P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or online at goodshepherdmanor.org/foundation. Masses in memory of B.C. are also most appreciated.

