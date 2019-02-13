Beverly Higginbotham Wilks

Beverly “Mammy” Higginbotham Wilks, 84, passed away February 8, 2019 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. surrounded by her family.

She was a lifelong resident of Yulee, Fla. and a member of Blackrock Baptist Church. She graduated from Yulee High School in 1952 and retired from Bellsouth in 1989. She loved her grandchildren, bluegrass country music, and cooking. She enjoyed taking food to anyone who had a need, and she always took care of everybody.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Thomas Wilks; her parents, Clyde Higginbotham and George and Ethyl Darlington; and sisters, Jean Gainey and Ruth Harris.

She survived by her sisters, Janice Scott of Yulee and Sadie Fussell of Jacksonville, Fla.; her only son, Ronnie (Cheryl) Wilks; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mike) Horne of Tampa, Fla., Rebekah (Brian) Knight of Vancleave, Miss., Alicia (Billy Ray) Watson, Larissa (Mike) Kwiatkowski, Rachel (Chris) Norfleet, and Dalton (Trina) Williams of Yulee; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Please join the family for a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Blackrock Baptist Church with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.