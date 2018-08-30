Beverly Allen Asbury died August 22, 2018, at age 89. He was born on Valentine's Day in 1929 in Elberton, Ga.

He married and became father to two daughters and a son and a stepfather to the daughter and son of his wife of 38 years, Vicky Hake Asbury. Their progeny includes 10 grandchildren who live all over the country.

Bev Asbury, an ordained Presbyterian minister, served for 30 years as the Vanderbilt University Chaplain, Adjunct Professor of Divinity, and Lecturer in Religious Studies.

He wanted to be remembered for his work for racial justice, for interfaith understanding and respect, and against acts of genocide.

Both modern thought and human atrocity left him skeptical of religious doctrines. In his lifelong study of ethical monotheism, he ceased to describe himself as Christian. He believed that, although Christianity's truth claims were false, its values of love, justice and morality were to be embraced and were to be found in the religious experiences of humans in other faiths.

He hoped to be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and an open-minded man committed to racial justice and respect for human beings.