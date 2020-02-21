Body

Beth Steele, 76, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020.

She was born June 14, 1943 in Detroit, Mich. to the late Thomas C. Wilson and Jean Kidd. She married David Steele on December 22, 1962 in Livonia, Mich. She was a stay-at-home mother until she decided to run for office in 1977. For 22 years, she served as clerk for Groveland Township in Michigan before retiring to Fernandina Beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Roberts.

Survivors include her husband, David Steele; her sons, Scott (Ursula) Steele of West Newton, Mass. and Doug (Kim) Steele of Warren, Mich.; grandchildren, Matthew of New York City, Ryan of Yale University, and Griffin of Bowdoin College; brother, Tom (Sue) Wilson of Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Gloria (Bill) Kansier of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and brother-in-law, William Roberts Jr. of Ludington, Mich.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nassau County Council on Aging’s Life Center in Fernandina Beach.

Memorials may be made in her name to PEO Scholarship, Chapter JH, c/o B. Robinson, 2833 Fernandina Court, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.