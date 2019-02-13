Barry Dee Farris, 57, of Yulee, Fla., passed away February 6, 2019 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla. to Bill Harvey and the late Vivian Irene Farris, he was a 48-year resident of Fernandina Beach and graduated from Fernandina Beach High School before serving in the U.S. Army (three years active and three years inactive). After the Army, he worked as a painter. He loved sports and fishing as well as the Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Kember Farris.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Kyle) Rehberg, and son, Sean Farris; grandchildren, Xavier Waller and Harrison Behberg; his father, Bill Harvey Farris, and stepmother, Lucy Farris; brother, Edwin Farris; sister, Donna Farris; nephews, Joshua (Lea Mitchel) Morgan of Middleburg, Fla., and Austin Morgan of Yulee; great-niece, Ava Morgan; great-nephew, Braden Morgan; two of his closest friends, Joe Mayley and Kenny Castle; and very loving friend and caregiver, Sharon Crews Ranson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon February 23, 2019 at the Amelia Woods Clubhouse, located at 2700 Mizell St. in Fernandina Beach.