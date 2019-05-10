Barbara Karen Purvis, 74, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Life Care Center in Hilliard, Fla.

Born in Quitman, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Carol Bryant Moore and Kathryn Spell Moore Passieu.

She played basketball in high school and college and was recognized as Most Athletic in her senior year of high school. A longtime resident of Yulee, Mrs. Purvis moved with her family from Valdosta, Ga. in 1971. She taught school at Yulee Elementary School for 30 years. She always said being able to teach children for 30 years was so special to her.

She and her husband, Fred Purvis, met in Moultrie, Ga. and were married June 20, 1964. He passed away in 2009. They were members of Yulee United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. She dearly loved her church and served there in various ministries over the years.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Purvis was predeceased by a sister, Cynthia Moore, and brother, Kale Moore.

She leaves behind her children, Jeffrey Mitchell Purvis of Yulee and Jill Purvis Van Beek of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; her brothers, Carol B. Moore Jr. of St. Marys, Ga and C. J. Passieu, and Robert Passieu, both of Folkston, Ga.; sisters, Rollene Coley and Tina Knowles, both of Folkston; two grandsons, Timothy Scott Temples Jr. of Yulee and Carson Wayne Van Beek of Fernandina Beach; two granddaughters, Emily Purvis Marell and Savannah Taylor Purvis, both of Yulee; and brother-in-law, Tommy Purvis and his wife, Elizabeth, of Fernandina Beach, as well as several extended family members and friends.

A service to celebrate and remember Mrs. Purvis’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Yulee United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. Charlie Sward officiating. Mrs. Purvis will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mount Paron Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near Alapaha, Ga. at a later date.

Those desiring may remember her with contributions to Yulee United Methodist Church, 86003 Christian Way, Yulee, FL 32097.

