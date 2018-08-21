Annette Snead, 59, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Friday, August 10, 2018.

Annette enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watched stock car racing, and was a huge Florida Gators fan. Some may remember her for having worked for many years at Bo & Mike’s in Fernandina Beach. To her family, she was the life of the party and made every family get-together memorable.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. Snead and Nannie Mae LeBlanc Snead Moody, as well as her sister, Barbara Snead Harris Cartwright. Also preceding her was her lifelong partner, Raymond Lucas.

She is survived by her siblings, Johnny (Becky) Snead, Joey Snead, Mike (Tina) Snead, and Betty Jo Moody, all of Yulee, Fla., Patrician Moody of Fernandina Beach, and her twin sister, Jeannette Shelton of Richmond, Ky. She is also survived by her aunt, Betty Lou Shetters of Yulee, and uncle, Loadice LeBlanc of Abbeville, La.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Annette requested to be cremated and her ashes taken home with her twin sister. She did not want to have a formal service but instead asked that the family come together as they usual do to eat, drink, laugh and remember her life. We know she would want her friends to do the same.