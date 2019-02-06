Agnes Olivia Murphy, 78 of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Jane Adams House.

She was born July 1, 1940 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late John H. and Wilma M. (Chissom) Hodges.

Ms. Murphy was a lifelong resident of Florida, living in Hilliard, where she attended high school. She then moved to Tallahassee and finally to Fernandina Beach in 2000.

She was married to the late Lt. Col. Douglas Murphy, who passed away in 2010.

Ms. Murphy is survived by two daughters, Susan Turvey and Karen Cribb; two sisters, Marie (Kenneth) Tanner and Pearl (Ralph) Crisp; and one grandchild, Eddie Turvey.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, where she was laid to rest beside her husband.

Messages can be left for the family in the guest book on the memorial pages for Ms. Murphy, found at www.everhere.com and at www.oxleyheard.com.

