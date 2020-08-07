NOAA: 'Extremely active' hurricane season could develop

Body

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic, leading to what could be an “extremely active” season, according to a news release sent Thursday from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. The forecast came from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.

This was an update to the information the agency initially released in May.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rapid pace with a record-setting nine named storms so far and has the potential to be one of the busiest on record, according to NOAA's release. Historically, only two named storms form on average by early August, and the ninth named storm typically does not form until October 4. An average season produces 12 named storms, including six hurricanes of which three become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5).

NOAA urges preparedness as we enter peak months for hurricane development.