Young men from Jacksonville arrested on felony burglary charges

According to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, early Friday morning there were several auto burglaries reported in the Hickory Village and North Hampton subdivisions in the Yulee area.

A total of 15 unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through and a few items were stolen. One of the victims returned home around 2 a.m. and observed the inside light of her car on and also saw a person running through her yard, according to the release.

A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded and observed a suspicious silver Honda vehicle leaving the North Hampton area around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle was stopped and as the deputy approached he reported he could smell an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Reported to have been found inside the vehicle were a black ski mask and items that did not belong to the suspects (wallets, credit cards, and driver licenses).

Upon interviewing the suspects the suspects allegedly admitted to driving up from Jacksonville specifically to check these subdivisions for unlocked vehicles in order to steal any items of value, according to the release.

Five male suspects were arrested on felony charges of burglary plus misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief. Arrested were Aaron Deshawn Knight, 19; Deshawn Terrell Minor, 18; Devin Devaughn Pearson, 22; William Anthony Ho-Sang, 18; Devin Omar Farley, 20.

Leeper included this “friendly reminder”: “Keep your car doors locked at all times when unattended. “There is always the possibility, and reality, that others will take advantage of you, so remember to keep your valuables protected and keep your car doors locked!”