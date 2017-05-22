Westbound 200 near Shave Bridge reopens after fatal crash

A single-vehicle accident Monday morning at the entrance to Amelia Island, just east of the Shave Bridge, left a local man dead and his wife with critical injuries, according to a report from crash investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol. A 12-year-old passenger was not injured, according to the report. Officials indicated that the next of kin have been notified.

David W. Coyle, 49, of Fernandina Beach, was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan eastbound on S.R. 200/A1A, west of Amelia Island Parkway in the right lane when, for unknown reasons, Coyle lost control of the vehicle. The minivan reportedly went left, crossing the grass median and the westbound lanes, then struck a tree on the north shoulder of the road. Lynne A. Coyle, 48, was transported to University of Florida Health Jacksonville hospital.

The crash caused a temporary closure of westbound traffic on S.R. 200/A1A near the bridge.

Cheyenne Tarvin said in an interview that she was stopped at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and S.R. 200/A1A when she saw a “mini-van or SUV” type vehicle traveling at high-speed eastbound on the Shave Bridge. After crossing the bridge, Tarvin said the vehicle veered off the road, drove over the median and through the westbound lanes of S.R. 200/A1A and then crashed into a wooded area.

Police blocked and diverted traffic away from the area at approximately 10 a.m.

Officers with the Fernandina Beach Police Department and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office were diverting westbound traffic on S.R. 200/A1A at the intersections of South Eighth Street and Sadler Road, Amelia Island Parkway and S.R. 200/A1A, and at Gateway Boulevard and S.R. 200/A1A.

According to Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley, westbound traffic was open again at approximately 2:30 p.m.