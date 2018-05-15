Vehicle belonging to missing woman found

An SUV usually driven by a woman who has been missing in Nassau County since May 13 was found on Tuesday, but the woman, Joleen Rebecca Cummings, was not with the vehicle.

“We just found her vehicle at the Home Depot parking lot in Yulee, but no sign of her,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper wrote in an email.

Cummings is currently the subject of a “missing endangered person” search by law enforcement agencies throughout the area. The flyer with Cummings’ picture and a description of her plans on May 13 has been widely shared on social media and is posted on the Facebook page of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Cummings is a white female, 34, five-feet, two-inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown-blonde hair.

According to the NCSO, “Cummings was last seen leaving her job in Yulee at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. She was supposed to meet her ex-husband (Jason Cummings) in Hilliard, Fla. the next day, on May 13, to pick up her children and never showed up.”

Cummings' ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, has been arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for allegedly violating his probation, Leeper told the News-Leader on Tuesday.

Gee and Cummings were involved in a domestic disturbance that was reported to the NCSO on May 9. According to the police report, when Cummings informed Gee that “law enforcement was on the way,” Cummings told the responding deputy that Gee “fled out of the back door because he has an active warrant.” The deputy searched for Gee but could not find him.

“He was located in Hilliard this morning,” according to Leeper.