Vandalism at new hotel leads to two arrests

A fire alarm set off early Wednesday morning at the new Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel at 2246 Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach alerted authorities to vandalism, now two men are charged with burglary, according to an email from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“When Fernandina Beach Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, they observed windows had been broken out and called for law enforcement to respond. When NCSO deputies arrived, they discovered a brick had been thrown through a glass door and extensive damage inside the new hotel, which was scheduled to open soon,” Leeper wrote.

“It was discovered that a fire extinguisher with white powder had been expelled throughout the building and shoe prints on the powdered covered floor and blood was found on some items that were damaged.

“There was enormous amounts of damage inside the hotel primarily on the third and fourth floor with damage from fire extinguishers, televisions broken from their stands, shattered shower glass doors, shattered microwave ovens, mirrors and numerous other broken windows throughout the building. Mattresses, refrigerators, lamps, tables and chairs were thrown through some of the broken windows.

“A total of 33 rooms including the lobby area sustained damage. Hotel representatives estimated the damage to be between $300,000 and $500,000.”

Rafael De Jesus Charriez, 21, and Sage Theodore Chrzanoski, 20, both of Fernandina Beach, were arrested for burglary with damage exceeding $1,000, possession of burglary tools, and preventing extinguishment of fire by interfering with equipment.