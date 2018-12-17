US Senator Rubio to host local meetings Tuesday

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 1:05pm

US Senator Marco Rubio will host local office hours on Tuesday, Dec. 18, from 2-4 p.m., at the Amelia Island Chamber of Commerce located at 961658 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101G, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Residents of Nassau County can use this opportunity to meet Senator Rubio's staff and ask questions about important issues, including but not limited to:

-Immigration
-Medicare
-IRS/Banking
-Military/VA
-Social Security
-Legislative Issues

For more information, please call the North Florida Regional Office at (904) 354-4300.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Fernandina Beach News-Leader, Fernandina Beach, Florida for the complete story.

News-Leader

Mailing Address:
PO Box 16766
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035

Physical Address:
511 Ash Street 
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Phone: (904) 261-3696
Fax: (904) 261-3698
 