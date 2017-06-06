Two from Yulee injured in Jacksonville crash

Two people from Yulee were hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Shelley M. Davis, 39, and Mikell W. Davis, 40, were in a 2002 Dodge Caravan traveling south on I-295 near the Trout River Blvd. overpass when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off of the highway. The van struck a light pole and a tree, then it overturned.

Both people were transported to UF Health Jacksonville. The report said that Mikell Davis sustained critical injuries and Shelley Davis had serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear to investigators which one was driving the van. The case remains open.