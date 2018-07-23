Two killed in head-on crash Saturday night

A Bryceville woman and a man from Jacksonville were both killed in a head-on crash late Saturday night, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bailey Christine McKnight, 22, was driving a Honda Civic on U.S. 301 near Thomas Trail Road at 11:05 p.m. when an F-250 truck with no headlights on, being driven south in the northbound lane by Shawn Lee Blitchington, 45, ran into her.

McKnight and her passenger, Ryan Chase Kennedy, 21, who were going north in the northbound lane, were both killed in the collision. They were both wearing seatbelts.

“The driver of the white Ford F250 fled the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival,” according to the FHP report. Blitchington, who also has a Jacksonville address, was found later by Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies and placed under arrest on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.