Traffic shifts on SR 200/A1A in Yulee this Sunday

The Florida Department of Transportation will shift eastbound traffic on State Road 200/A1A from I-95 to Still Quarters Road onto new pavement this Sunday, March 3, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting, according to a news release.

During that time, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 200/A1A half-a-mile west of I-95 and half-a-mile west of Still Quarters Road. These temporary closures allow crews to remove and replace pavement markings.

This project in Yulee consists of reconstruction and widening of 2.2 miles of A1A from west of I-95 to west of Still Quarters Road, widening of ramps at I-95/A1A exit 373, and the reconfiguration of the interchange under I-95 into the region’s first diverging diamond interchange.

FDOT expects the $40 million project to be completed by summer 2020 depending on weather and unforeseen delays. J.B. Coxwell Contracting, Inc. of Jacksonville has been hired to complete the work for FDOT.