Traffic shift on SR 200/A1A in Yulee starting tonight

The Florida Department of Transportation will be shifting eastbound traffic to the left on State Road 200/A1A between Chester Road and Duval Road on Friday, Feb. 8 beginning at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, February 11, according to a news release.

During that time, construction crews will be replacing road striping and relocating a barrier wall. One eastbound lane will be closed to facilitate this work.



The widening project runs from west of Rubin Davis Lane to east of County Road 107/O’Neil-Scott Road. Construction began in early 2016 and is expected to be completed in summer 2020, weather and schedule permitting, according to the release.



This is part of a three-phase reconstruction project. The improvements include widening State Road 200/A1A from a 4-lane roadway to a 6-lane roadway with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and replacement of the Lofton Creek Bridge. It also includes a new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) on State Road 200/A1A at I-95.