Traffic shift Saturday on State Road 200/A1A in Yulee

The Florida Department of Transportation will shift the two westbound traffic lanes on State Road 200/A1A from the Lofton Creek Bridge to Rubin Davis Lane to the two newly constructed westbound lanes of the roadway on Saturday, July 27, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to an FDOT news release. The shift will occur weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

As crews are implementing the traffic shift, the outside westbound lane of S.R. 200/A1A will be closed. The lane closure is necessary for the safety of both drivers and construction crews.

The traffic shift is part of two S.R. 200/A1A improvement projects. This project extends from Rubin Davis Lane to O’Neil-Scott Road and is expected to be completed in spring 2020, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

For more information on this project, please visit www.NFLRoads.com.