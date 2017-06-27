Toddler drowns in Yulee

An 18-month-old child discovered floating in a pool at a home in Yulee Tuesday morning has died, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. The child had been left with a babysitter.

“This morning around 10:50 a.m., there was a 16-year-old female babysitting five kids in her home on Lents Road in Yulee. The youngest of the five, an 18-month-old male, had apparently crawled through a pet door onto the back deck, which was next to an above-ground pool,” Leeper wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon.

“The child was found by the babysitter floating face down in the pool. NCSO deputies arrived and began CPR until the victim was turned over to Nassau County Fire/Rescue and then transported to Baptist Nassau Hospital. The child was pronounced dead shortly after noon,” he explained.

The name of the child and his family was not immediately released.